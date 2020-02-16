A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Ft Summer Walker Calm Down Bittersweet Mp3 Download Lyrics

A Boogie wit da Hoodie could be listed as R&B artists in that group of rappers. While he’s rapping, he’s likely to break into wild and meandering melodies, or totally abandon the rap to indulge his desire to sing.

Thus, on their latest collaboration, “Calm Down (Bittersweet),” he sounds like a perfect male counterpart to Summer Walker. We knew their duet, “Stretch You Out,” which appeared on Walker’s debut album, had musical chemistry. Now, by contributing to A Boogie’s newly released album, Artist 2.0, she’s returned the favor.

Even Summer Walker is one of the most buzzing R&B songstresses at the moment – along with being one of the most sought-after guest features – she has repeatedly been expressing her frustrations with fame and desire to walk away from it all.

Earlier this week, she declared that she’s quitting music after 2020, but she has been quite prolific for its first two months.

Aside from this A Boogie collab and her remix of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”, she has released two solo cuts: a reimagining of Barry White’s “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby” and a live version of her song “Body”.

Quotable Lyrics

Can we calm down and make love?

Get it poppin’ in the back of your Bentley truck

That vroom-vroom, that ooh-ooh, let’s make up

Don’t know why I can’t let you go wit’ no one

