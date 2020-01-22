AB Ft Sean Kingston Bad Decisions Mp3 Download Lyrics

Antonio Brown has been off football for the last three months and by exploring his musical side he has been making the most of that time off.

Yeah, that’s right, under the name AB, Brown is now making music and fans are excited to see what he can come up with. In anticipation of his first album, Brown has already dropped a few tracks including “Whole Lotta Money” and “Running On E.”

His latest effort is something he has been teasing for a while.

Of course, I am talking about this brand new collab with Sean Kingston called “Bad Decisions.” The track dropped on Soundcloud today and features a plucky guitar beat with smooth vocals from Kingston on the hook.

Both Kingston and AB talk about their girl problems and how they’re tired of the “Bad Decisions” that plague their romantic relationships. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sipping on that Hennessy

I know you missing me

Baby girl give me some distance

And forget everything that you mention

