Ace Hood – Tapn Mp3 Download Lyrics

Ace Hood slides into socio-political territory on the Ism-produced “Self Preservation” intro “Tap’n.”

Ace Hood has remained consistent for years now, never failing to maintain his reputation as a fan-favorite — especially on this very website.

Today, the Florida rapper has decided to gift said fans with a three-song tape, written and recorded during the ongoing pandemic should the topical lyrics be any indication. And while all three songs have merit, there’s something noteworthy about the introductory track Tap’n,” which finds Hood reflecting on the sociopolitical dangers that seem to be lingering throughout U.S. society.

“They want the people to panic, they want our people advantage,” he raps, as the Ism-produced instrumental intensifies around him. “Come in this bitch like I’m ready to die but I’m ready to live, I done loaded the cannon / I can’t imagine if this n***a Trump get elected again, he gon’ do damage.” While politicized hip-hop can be off-putting to some, the passion within Hood’s reflections add a certain bite to his bars — one that should prove palatable to even those wary of such territory.

Check it out for yourself below, and sound off — does Ace Hood still got it?

They want the people to panic

They want our people advantage

Come in this bitch like I’m ready to die but I’m ready to live, I done loaded the cannon

I can’t imagine if this n***a Trump get elected again, he gon’ do damage

We in the sensitive place in the planet

