ALBUM DJ Maphorisa Kabza de Small Once Upon A Time In Lockdown Scorpion Kings Live 2

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Scorpion Kings Live 2. Once Upon A Time In Lockdown Zip. DJ Maphorisa and his ally Kabza De Small have released a new album titled Scorpion Kings 2: Once Upon A Time In Lockdown.

The project arrives after being teased in mixes and is released as promised by DJ Maphorisa in the month of April.

The 15 tracks long project features collaborations with Busiswa, Buckz, Sha Sha, Mas Musiq, Sekiwe, Arienne Foo, Tshego, Kly, Tyler ICU, Nhlanhla and others.

Cop the lengthy LP below.

DOWNLOAD ZIP

DOWNLOAD DIRECT ZIP

