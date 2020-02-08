Anuel AA Keii Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Anuel AA Keii Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

On Thursday, Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA dropped a new single,’ Keii,’ along with some very Twilight-esque visuals. On’ Keii,’ Anuel raps in Spanish about a woman who lost all faith in love.

On the chorus, Anuel goes on to list a series of massive hits of the Spanish rap genre, such as’ Con Calma’ by Daddy Yankee,’ Callaita’ by Bad Bunny,’ Hasta Abajo’ by Don Omar,’ Taxi Taxi’ by Daddy Yankee.

In the video, Anuel takes on the role of seductive vampire, luring a woman away from her wedding as she is about to be married and introducing her to his dark and twisted world.

Red-tinted shots of the new couple partying in an old mansion make up the rest of the video as the former bride gets pulled into this intoxicating new life. Even if you don’t understand the lyrics, the catchy tune will be playing in your head for days.

Quotable Lyrics

Ella ya no piensa en él (En él)

Él la convirtió en alguien que ella no e’

No le basta dar amor y ser fiel (Ser fiel)

Hoy se va modo Romeo, ella quiere beber

