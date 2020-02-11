ASAP Twelvyy Gunpla Mp3 Download Lyrics
ASAP Twelvyy Gunpla Mp3 Download Lyrics
What could be the A$ AP Mob by 2020? Fresh off from their annual Yams Day celebration in New York City, it seems we can expect some new music from this year’s Harlem-based collective.
It seems as if there is a lot of cooking up well beyond their most important leaders, Rocky and Ferg.
Twelvyy is almost three years away from his debut album and many hope the second release will come soon. It could arrive sooner than expected with the abundance of singles he’s released in the recent times.
The rapper just released his latest single, “Gunpla.” Twelvyy’s voice is causing anxiety with Menoh’s music, as he rapes with urgency.
The auto-tune might give off a robotic effect but it’s anxiety-inducing, especially with how he finesses his vocal performance across the track.
Quotable Lyrics
Call me 12 o’clock
Twelve like fuck the cops
12 like afternoon
Black like Static Shock
Always on the block
