Asian Doll Come Find Me Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Asian Doll kicked off the year on a rough note after expressing that she wanted to go independent.

Previously signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo, she got out of her contract and has been working on her own terms since.

She previously released the single, “Pillow Talking” and now, she follows it up with another banger titled, “Come Find Me.” Filled with fierce attitude, Asian Doll effortlessly slides over the cold drill influenced production on the track.

The song was also released with an accompanying music video that was presumably shot before social distancing came into play.

Posted in front of the corner store and gas station, Asian Doll flexes in foreign whips with bad b*tches and stacks of cash.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo’ new bitch, she average, aye

I’m playin’ these n***as like Mavericks

Suckin’ on hoes, they callin’ me magic

Ghetto bitch, her attitude savage

