Asian Doll Pillow Talking Mp3 Download Lyrics

In the emergence of new female MC’s and at the same time demanding their place in rap, Asian Doll showed promising signs she was going to blow.

She could scream, she could dabble with melodies, and she showed signs overall that she could very well be the next female rapper to pop. She signed to the 1017 Eskimo of Gucci Mane, which at the time was a good look, but still,

the business end of the relationship wasn’t as fruitful as Asian Doll expected to lead her to break out of her contract and go the independent route.

Although it’s been a minute since she’s dropped new heat, she returned earlier today with her single, “Pillow Talking.” Her latest single is a tale of paranoia and disloyalty, as you’d expect from a title like that.

Quotable Lyrics

You gon’ really tell that bitch my business

You don’t really give a fuck

You gon’ really do some opp shit

You n***as runnin’ out of luck

