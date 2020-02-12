Asian Doll Yikes Freestyle Mp3 Download Lyrics

Asian Doll Yikes Freestyle Mp3 Download Lyrics

Since her exit from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records Asian Doll is back to her grind. Now that she is an independent artist, at her own discretion she is able to release the songs.

Last week, she released a new single, “Pillow Talkin’,” and she followed it up with a brand new freestyle. Unlike Conway, Asian Doll has approached her latest single with Nicki Minaj’s new single, “Yikes.”

Asian Doll brings it back to the essence of her hustle with straight bars.

Asian asserts herself as a dominant force in the new wave of female rappers taking the stage. “But see what’s gon’ get you so far, just playin’ it nice/ Bitch, I’m from Texas, we was raised to be bitches on sight,” she raps.

Asian Doll’s previously received a co-sign from Nicki Minaj in the past but we’ve yet to hear them on the same track.

Perhaps we could expect that on the follow-up to Queen.

Quotable Lyrics

Who turnt the party up? Bitch, I might

I got two personalities

That’s makin’ money and want to fight

High class, I’mma step up quick with all that shit I’m takin’ whisks

You gon’ sit and tweet about a bitch that you don’t know? You sick

