Ayanis Ft Queen Naija Lil Boi Big Talk Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Songstress Ayanis is doubling up to return with a new collaboration in the form of “Lil Boi (Big talk),” featuring Queen Naija, following her Wiz Khalifa-assisted “One Night” track.

On the new selection, the two sirens announce a decision to concentrate their attention on more proven suitors: “If you’re not a big boss, then what are you here for?”

This creates a strong outing from the emerging Ayanis who finds herself instantly settling into the picture of a glamorous star being created.

I’m] here to speak up for my children,” Ayanis told Glitter of her sound that had arisen.

“t’s a refreshing version of R&B that’s sexy, fun, and confident with nice grooves and heavy production, as well as touching on subjects of relationships and self-worth.”

Quotable Lyrics

Could have a real one by your side

But you out here chasing panties

I take it you never had

Someone to teach you what a man is

If that’s the case, either way

He can’t undo the damage

