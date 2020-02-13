Azealia Banks Nirvana Mp3 Download Lyrics

Rappers are popular for many things but not one of them is to participate in RRSPs. Perhaps that is why so many are totally unwilling to lay down the microphone— while the beats keep calling, so do the bills.

It was an inspiration for Azealia Banks, who recently claimed to be taking a hiatus from music, that ultimately brought her back into the fold. She has now unveiled a new single entitled “Nirvana,” which comes complete with hard-hitting Spanish bars.

Throw in an Onyx and As If Kid drill-inspired beat and you’ve checked off all the big boxes.

Banks appear to be having fun on this one, switching between languages with a deft flow.

Technically speaking, she sounds as focused as ever, riding the string-heavy instrumental with typical swagger. It’s unclear whether this new direction is a one-off or an indication of future musical developments, but it’s always nice to see her in a creative headspace.

Check out the bilingual banger right here, and sound off below — are you happy Banks called “SIKE” on her retirement plans?

