Bino Rideaux Pride 2 The Side Mp3 Download Lyrics

Bino Rideaux pays his respect to the late Nipsey Hussle on the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death.

Close collaborator to Nipsey Hussle, Bino Rideaux has shared a new song on the one-year anniversary of the Victory Lap rapper’s death. Rideaux released his new single, “PRIDE 2 THE SIDE” earlier today that pays homage to his late friend.

Produced by Cormill, Rideaux shares a heartfelt record expressing the pain he felt after Nip’s passing and the rapper’s overall impact on hip-hop and his community.

“Real pain, real emotion, and most importantly real stories in this record, it’s been a whole year since we lost our brother..shit will never be the same #LLNH FOREVER,” Rideaux wrote in a statement on the song post.

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on March 31st, 2019 in Los Angeles outside of the Marathon Clothing store.

Check out Bino Rideaux’s new song below. RIP Nipsey.

Quotable Lyrics

I put my pride to the side

And that ain’t make me no money

I was 100 with them nas When them nas was funny, aw yeah

And we done been through the worst

I seen my patna in a hearse

Still they out here tryna steal my life

For what it’s worth, aw yeah

