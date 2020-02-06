Blueface Ft DaBaby Obama Mp3 Download Lyrics

Blueface reportedly faced several problems after insisting that his Find The Beat album would be the best of the whole year, pushing back the body of work several times.

Find The Beat could arrive at any moment, with a lack of a release date. Your assumption is as good as mine.

The Cash Money West rapper experienced a breakout campaign in 2019 but he needs another hit to get back in the public’s good graces as “Thotiana” feels like it premiered a century ago. Could “Obama” be BF’s next big success?

The Los Angeles native is betting that his latest collaboration with DaBaby will wow his audience, pushing “Obama” as his next single and hoping it picks up the way his previous tracks have.

Available now for preview and streaming in select international markets, the duo goes on to become quite the Presidential duo, making reference to some of the most famous political figures of the last few years.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up like Trump and they duck like Donald

Presidential on me, just like Obama

My bitch bad, just like some karma

I’m pullin’ strings in Balenciaga

