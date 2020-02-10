Boldy James Ft Freddie Gibbs SNORT Mp3 Download Lyrics

Boldy James Ft Freddie Gibbs SNORT Mp3 Download Lyrics

The rise to fame of Boldy James was fraught with challenges from Detroit, Michigan. But he’s slowly become one of the gatekeepers of real street rap for this new generation of hip-hop artists after signing to Nas’ Mass Appeal Records in 2014.

Now, coming off the release of his new musical collaboration with The Alchemist in The Price of Tea In China (2020), he has solidified himself as one of the finest lyricists to come out of Motown in years and his single “S.N.O.R.T.” alongside Gary, Indiana’s Freddie Gibbs proves just that.

If there were no lo-fi, chopped up sample, boom-bap drum sequencing, and funky bass line it wouldn’t be an alchemist sound.

The simplicity of the “S.N.O.R.T” instrumental allows both the “Surf & Turf” rapper and Freddie Gibbs to individually carve up the beat to their own liking. James kicks off the song delivering his first verse flawlessly as Gibbs follows spitting his bars at a more rapid pace. The two trade war stories while still flexing on their opposition.

“S.N.O.R.T.’s” lyrical display and metaphoric presentation is proof that Boldy James, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist are literally a match made in heaven. Check out the track for yourself in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m making short-term goals, make the work turn pro (Yeah)

Started with some diamonds in the rough, just a lump of coal

Snipe a n*gga soul, lil’ Joseph, he’ll hug the pole

Wipe a n*gga nose for his Rol’ and them Buffalos

Swiping customs, selling blows, running through them ‘bows

How you loving those? Never told on none of my bros

I be on the road, ducking patrol, coming through the toll (Yeah)

Tryna keep it low, but Lord knows, I need to move this load

Shoot through the O, on 75, set the cruise control

It’s moving too slow? Give it to Taj, he gon’ move it whole (Drugstore)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...