Boldy James Ft The Alchemist The Price Of Tea In China Album Zip Download Mixtape

Today (February 7) it was quite a release date but the heat rolls on. Boldy James and The Alchemist released their much-talked-about Boldface EP in December 2019, but that was just a warm-up for their new The Price of Tea In China album.

The rapper-producer mashup has delivered a thought-provoking, lyric-driven, applause-worthy album that is fighting for one of the day’s best releases.

The 12-track package features pack a punch like Vince Staples, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs and Proof. Boldy’s quick wit combined with the magic of The Alchemist on production makes for a partnership that you can not skip.

Stream James Boldy and The Alchemist

The Price of Tea In China and let us know if you’re vibing with this one.

Tracklist

1. Carruth

2. Giant Slide

3. Surf & Turf ft. Vince Staples

4. Run-ins

5. Scrape the Bowl ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Pinto

7. Slow Roll

8. S.N.O.R.T. ft. Freddie Gibbs

9. Grey October ft. Evidence

10. Mustard

11. Speed Demon Freestyle

12. Phone Bill

