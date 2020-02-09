Boldy James Ft Vince Staples Surf Turf Mp3 Download Lyrics

Vince Staples wants to remind you that he still has bars so he took them to Boldy James ‘ latest collaboration, “Surf & Turf.”

It’s Boldy’s new joint LP with The Alchemist if there’s any occasion that calls for Vince to reach deep into his pocket. As Earl Sweatshirt once proclaimed in a tweet, “Bold is real top 5 shit; your favorites’ favorite. tap all the way in.”

While his Vince has always been a talented lyricist, his appetite for creativity has sometimes led him to prefer catchy songwriting and cutting edge production over complex raps. “Surf & Turf” marks a return to the origins of Vince, in a way.

To promote the track, he tweeted, “Sometimes you just gotta bring out the bars to see if you still got it ya know.”

He’s still got it and so does Boldy James and so does The Alchemist. Boldy barring out came make your head spin and Vince came prepared to match his energy. “Autopilot, when I bye-bye losers / Look mama, no hands, look mama, more bands,” Vince spits. Al’s production is immaculate as always.

The Price of Tea In China is a must-listen, as is the Boldface EP that Boldy & Al dropped in December.

Quotable Lyrics

Motherfuck a judge and the courts, club full of dorks

Got it out the mud and my porch

Had to let the love run its course

Cousin up North, plugged in New York

– Boldy James

