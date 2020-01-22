Boldy James Speed Demon Freestyle Mp3 Download Lyrics

Boldface, the EP put out at the end of December by Boldy James and The Alchemist, is still in rotation, but they are moving on to their next project.

When the EP dropped, they reported it would follow an LP in January, but today, Al revealed that China’s The Price of Tea has been postponed to February 7th.

Luckily, there’s no music shortage from the pair to keep us off meanwhile.

They just shared a video for “Speed Demon Freestyle”, a single off the forthcoming full-length.

It features Boldy delivering deadpan raps over a minimalist Alchemist beat. Most of the tightly-packed bars are solely punctuated by the dull thud of drums, until a triumphant horn sample bursts in.

The Price of Tea in China will not be the first collaborative LP from Boldy James and Alchemist. They joined forces for 2013’s My 1st Chemistry Set. We’re looking forward to hearing more from them.

Quotable Lyrics

Snakes on the collar of my shirt, this polo so exclusive

Out in Vegas at The Mirage, shit ain’t no illusion

You know who winning, but of course, we all know who losing

Jump with them killers off the porch, we all know who rooting

