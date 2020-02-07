Brent Faiyaz Fuck The World Album Download Mixtape

Lack of diversity within R&B in the past years has caused major animosity within the genre that caused a rift between artists and fans alike. The sound of the music was lacking in originality as sonically musicians opted not to venture outside of what was’ working.’

Thankfully, with the rise of artists such as SZA, Ari Lennox, SiR, Summer Walker and more, there has been a revival within R&B that has provided the audience with high-quality content that can stand the test of time.

Now, with the release of Fuck The World (2020), his sophomore studio album, Brent Faiyaz can add his name to the list of R&B personalities that helped to save and move the genre forward.

The “Fuck The World (Summer In London”) singer receives a total of five production credits on the ten-track LP while he remains in the same vein with consistent collaborators like Dpat and L3gion also getting credit on several records on the album. Brent Faiyaz’s send single off the album, “Rehab (Winter In Paris)” received a helping hand from legendary hip-hop producer No ID.

The 24-year-old singer/songwriter remained extremely transparent and vulnerable questioning his love for himself on tracks like “Let Me Know,” displaying a level of distrust and paranoia with his partner on “Bluffin,” and flexing his new-found notoriety on “Clouded.”

On the majority of the tracks, Faiyaz allows his vocals to live on their own, ditching massive layering techniques that creates an intimate listening experience. His unique vocal cadence has the ability to allow him to become a. standout act amongst his peers.

Check out the tracklist for Brent Faiyaz’s “Fuck The World” and listen to the project in the streaming link provided below.

Tracklist

1. Skyline

2. Clouded

3. Been Away

4. Fuck The World (Summer In London)

5. Let Me Know

6. Soon Az I Get Home (Interlude)

7. Rehab (Winter In Paris)

8. Bluffin

9. Lost Kids Get Money

10. Make It Out (Outro)

