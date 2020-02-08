Brent Faiyaz Let Me Know Mp3 Download Lyrics

On Friday, Brent Faiyaz dropped his sophomore studio album, Fck The World, and the heavyweight R&B has continued to outdo itself.

Brent’s last body of work was the Lost mixtape from 2018, and before that, he hadn’t released a full project since his 2017 debut album, Sonder Son. On Fck The World, Brent tackles personal issues such as mistrust of his wife

and coping with fame. However, Brent is at his most vulnerable on “Let Me Know,” a tale of self-doubt and struggling to love oneself despite constantly being told you shouldn’t.

Like many tracks on the LP, Brent’s vocals speak for themselves, allowing listeners to engage in an intimate experience with Brent as he puts his inner-most doubts on display.

On the chorus, he repeats the lyrics, “Who can I love when they tell me I can’t love myself? How in the Hell, could I possibly love someone else?” time after time, as though his mind is tormented with these persistent questions.

The peril he’s facing feels so real, as it’s something so many can relate to. Give it a listen and see for yourself.

Quotable Lyrics

And with living comes with ills

Don’t let ’em make you feel like the world can’t heal

It’s hard out here

Despite your fears, keep holding on

With all those tears, you can’t hold ’em on

And how?

‘Cause somebody else know you, if you don’t know you, you’re searchin’

But what’s missing is your heart

