Brent Faiyaz Lost Kids Get Money Mp3 Download Lyrics

The newly released sophomore album by Brent Faiyaz may be entitled Fk The World but it’s not packed with nihilism. It’s not your average R&B record for Sad Boy.

The singer from Maryland lays down lows and takes care of himself and those closest to him. This is a prominent theme in The World on Fk. You don’t hear much from him when he isn’t dropping new tunes.

Most headlines involving Brent Faiyaz concern his fierce commitment to remaining independent and preserving his creative freedom. He just provided us with a bunch of anthems about keeping your priorities straight, “Lost Kids Get Money” being one of them.

Faiyaz feels himself on here and it’s hard for the listener not to feel the same when bopping along. “Lost Kids Get Money” is the most vibrant track on F**k The World. It celebrates getting the bag, which is never a solitary endeavour for Faiyaz.

He leverages connections to secure opportunities for his whole team – the Lost Kids imprint. He asserts this ethos in the lyrics quoted below, sung in a trap cadence with his airy vocals.

Quotable Lyrics

All my bros collect, all my bros is next

Who need work? I could plug you with connects

Shit get hot, who you call collect?

Who you just finesse? Go lay low out West

