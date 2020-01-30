Clever Tattoo Your Name Mp3 Download Lyrics

Clever Tattoo Your Name Mp3 Download Lyrics

Alabama rapper Clever is one of the more unique voices in the music industry, flexing loads of vibrato in its sound and telling stories that can be represented only as poetic. When we spoke with him about Who Is Clever being released?For a major year, the recording artist told us to stay tuned.

Alongside NoCap and Rylo Rodriguez, his home state is earning some much-needed credibility in the rap game and, despite still not earning the respect he deserves, Clever returns this week with a new single.

“Tattoo Your Name” is the most recent song to release from Clever. The quick-rising star speaks about a love so strong that he wants to take it to the grave, tattooing somebody’s name on his skin because, in his words, ink always dies when we do.

Listen to the new record below and let us know if you’re rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

You became my strength and my weakness

Now the chaos within me feels small

I always feared that someday you’d like me less

Only through you shall I rise and I fall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...