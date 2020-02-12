Consequence Cons On Sunday Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

Only a few months away from his most recent project, Jesus Is King, is Kanye West. The album marked one of Kanye’s most polarizing moments in his life, more so than Yeezus.

The rapper who once stormed the VMA red carpet with one hand clutching the booty of Amber Rose, and another holding a bottle of Henny participated and succeeded in making a gospel record.

While Jesus Is King is far from his best work, the album still receives praise.

Consequence came through today with a short freestyle over a JIK cut off. “Cons On Sunday (Remix)” is a take on “Closed On Sunday.”

It’s less than a minute long and simply samples the guitar loop over more urgent percussion. Cons get some bars off, though.

Quotable Lyrics

Stolen ven numbers at venues

And that’s enough to change what’s on your value menu

I see through you and your awful lies

I can see through all you little squares like waffle fries

