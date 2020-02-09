D Smoke Ft Snoop Dogg Gaspar Yanga Mp3 Download Lyrics

D Smoke Ft Snoop Dogg Gaspar Yanga Mp3 Download Lyrics

After his success as Netflix’s Rhythm & Flow’s first season winner, D Smoke has consistently proven himself worthy of the throne.

The native of Inglewood released his official debut album, Black Habits, on Friday, and the 16-track project boasts contributions from Ari Lennox and Jill Scott on multiple tracks along with his brother SiR. Also among the ranks of featured artists is the iconic Snoop Dogg, offering his all-too-familiar West Coast flow on the chorus of the powerful “Gaspar Yanga.”

D Smoke ruins the track, raping a portion of the Spanish lyrics on the second verse and spitting with passion on each line.

He illustrates his upbringing in Inglewood with ease, obliging Snoop’s request to rep “The ‘Wood” at the top of the track all the while demonstrating his impressive wordplay abilities.

Backed up by a chanting Spanish choir for the duration of the track, “Smokey” and Snoop apply that pressure on this anthem for the California city.

Quotable Lyrics

I got these other n*ggas in quite a dill of a pickle

‘Cause they b*tch want me to pour champagne drip off the nipples

Get off, kick off the party, lift off and piss off the people

Who kiss up to the establishment, haven’t you seen they ego?

Like me, no

I used to do this shit ’cause I loved it, busted for free though

I still do this shit for the love, but add another zero

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...