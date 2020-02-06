DaBaby Shut Up Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

“How could they let Baby get rich, he’ll be with them on a broad day,” DaBaby rapes, in the opening lines of his heated new “Shut Up” single.

No doubt the hip-hop police are watching this one with furrowed brows and grumbling abundantly. Undeterred by their efforts to stop his pack, DaBaby seems to have determined the moves were hustle and encouragement.

Taking to a brooding instrumental from DJ Kid, the budding superstar absolutely snaps on the leeches and fakes eying his circle with vulture-esque motives. Consider this one a warning.

“How the fuck his songs sound the same, but he laughing to the bank every week?” ponders DaBaby. Declaring himself the GOAT only a few lines later, he assures challengers that he’s still willing to do the dirty work if provoked.

Given all the media negativity surrounding his name of late, it’s no wonder he took to the booth to vent. Check out the new banger from DaBaby right here, complete with some visuals shot by ReelGoats.

Quotable Lyrics

Turn up on a stupid-ass n***

She was real skinny when I met her

Fucked her ’til her booty got bigger

I’ma let you n***as stay lost, let you listen to the blogs

Let you think I ain’t the goat, huh-uh

Walk in with a big .45 and it’s already cocked when I pull it out, don’t run

