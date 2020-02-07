DeJ Loaf Bubbly Mp3 Download Lyrics

DeJ Loaf Bubbly Mp3 Download Lyrics

DeJ Loaf’s been away for a minute, but the heart maker has evolved that way too. Now the Detroit singer is back with her new single “Bubbly,” her first album in more than a year.

The smooth track, which is currently available in select international markets, finds DeJ riding out with her melodic rap style.

“These bitches love my energy, they want me in their bed,” she raps, getting mischevious in the opening verse. “I’m the biggest Joker, I need a bitch like Harley Quinn.”

Picking up on themes first explored on the classic 1963 pop anthem “It’s My Party,” DeJ allows herself freedom to make the wrong choices – it is her birthday after all, or at least that’s what the song would have us believe.

And best believe she leaves it all on the table. “Learn this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with hoes,” she declares. “Run this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with stoves.” Multi-talented indeed.

Check it out now, and sound off – are you trying to see DeJ Loaf on a recurring basis?

Quotable Lyrics

She know it’s survival, she gon’ dance on her tippy toes

Candle like dinner, she leave a n***a with the bloody rose

Cold-out n***

She gon’ leave him with a stuffy nose

Learn this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with hoes

Run this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with stoves

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...