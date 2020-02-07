Denzel Curry DIET Mp3 Download Lyrics

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats joined up last night for a surprise EP called Unlocked, featuring seventeen minutes of hard-hitting bangers and a powerful conceptual throughline.

Although the project makes for a cohesive and scenic journey through a beautifully rendered apocalyptic landscape, a particular highlight comes on “DIET.” Upon reaching the lush jungles that somehow resisted the end of days, Denzel and Kenny head deeper into the heart of darkness, macheting first questions later.

Zeltron fires off a wealth of flow schemes and clever references ranging from street culture to geek culture, fuelled by crisp and punchy percussion.

Initially positioning himself for a sneak attack, his cadence proceeds to channel the legendary DMX in a classy homage. “Get money from a show then deposit it,” he snarls.

“Your show got no hoes, I acknowledge it.” It’s no wonder many people have been clamoring for Denzel and Kenny Beats to get together. If this is the way they operate, the next project won’t come soon enough.

Check out Unlocked here and sound off below — is Denzel gearing up to drop the best album of his career?

Quotable Lyrics

The Shogun came through with no gun

One man, Ichiban, fresh out of Japan, do as I command

And what I demand is some fucking peace and quiet

Told ’em: please go to church, and please get on a diet

