Denzel Curry Ft Kenny Beats – Unlocked Album Zip Download Mixtape

A fire-new album titled Unlocked collided with two artists who consistently carry heat.

For the surprise drop that arrived Friday, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats join together with a chuckle-worthy short film to accompany the announcement.

Denzel and Kenny first argue on their 23-minute YouTube video about how the album had made its way to the internet before it was ready, hence why the track titles are presented in file-like formats.

The video then turns animated as they float through each track where Denzel shows his show-stoping lyrical skills over the acclaimable beats of Kenny.

The two artists complement each other effortlessly making Unlocked a collaboration that hip hop didn’t know it needed in 2020. This isn’t the only surprise effort from Denzel; he recently released 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT MIXX without warning.

Check out Unclocked and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Track 01
2. Take_It_Back_v2
3. Lay_Up.m4a
4. Pyro (leak 2019)
5. DIET_
6. So.Incredible.pkg
7. Track07
8. ‘Cosmic’.m4a

