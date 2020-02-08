Denzel Curry So Incredible Pkg Mp3 Download Lyrics

Denzel Curry So Incredible Pkg Mp3 Download Lyrics

This week, Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats surprised fans with a new EP, Unlocked.

The pair filmed the project within a span of 24 hours following the appearance of Curry on The Cave, an online series hosted by Kenny Beats. While the entire 8 tracks are some of the year’s best rap songs up to now, “So. Incredible.pkg” is an obvious standout.

The song kicks off with Curry flexing his knack for writing catchy hooks: “I don’t write rhymes, n***a, I write checks/Might rewrite your life if the price set,” he raps over hard-hitting Kenny Beats production. From there, he references Captain Planet, A Bugs Life and Star Wars, all within the next few bars.

He brings characteristic, unparalleled personality to every flow and bar throughout.

The song is featured on the 23-minute animated short film released with the project, which can be found here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Doctor buggin’ out like Flick versus Hopper

Untouchable to any window shopper, mannequin

Flow scorch the back just like it’s Anakin

Smokin’ cannabis but ain’t no journals that I’m handlin’

