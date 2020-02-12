DJ Unwind Ft Freddie Gibbs Black Milk Let Go Mp3 Download Lyrics

DJ Unwind may not be a name that everyone knows but you’ve heard his music in the past.

He is known for his work in film and television, with some of his original work featured on VICE show, Sons Of Anarchy and more in over 40 television shows.

However, he’s dabbling more and more with the actual music industry these days. He’s back with a new release for 2020 featuring Freddie Gibbs and Black Milk after dropping the October’s Video Game Music EP.

The three artists communicate as Gibbs and Black Milk describe loyalty and deception they’ve encountered on a reggae-infused album.

This is Gibbs ‘ second bid today.

The Gary, IN rapper also appeared on The Jacka’s posthumous single, “Can’t Go Home” off of the forthcoming Murder Weapon album.

Quotable Lyrics

These fuck n***as stay hatin’ me

Wanna up the AK on me

I fed y’all and kept a roof over y’all head, dawg

And let you stay with me

Spend some cake when you caught a case

You fucked up and they framin’ me

