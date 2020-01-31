Drake Ft Future Desires Mp3 Download Lyrics

A drop in late at night.

Whew, baby. Friday (January 31) a release date turns out to be one helluva. At midnight, though West Coast time, Lil Wayne finally dropped his highly anticipated Funeral and while fans were streaming and re-streaming the record, the OVO SoundCloud quietly leaked a Drake-Future collab.

There has been much discussion about the upcoming What a Time to Be Alive 2 of the two rappers

but they have yet to divulge on what we can expect.

Two weeks ago, Future dropped off his “Life Is Good” hit featuring Drake, a hint that WATTBA2 is coming sooner than later.

It’s unclear if “Desires” is a track that just didn’t make it to the album or if it’s an official leak to hype the project, but either way, get ready for a Drake and Future takeover in 2020.

Check it out and leave your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Self-control has never been your thing

Don’t think it’ll help if there’s a ring with a rock in it

Where I’m from they serve the soda clean

You come from a city where there’s lean with the rock in it

How the f*ck you keep so many secrets

How you goin’ vegan but still beefin’ with me again

