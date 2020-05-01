Drake Ft Playboi Carti Pain 1993 Mp3 Download Lyrics

Drake and Playboi Carti release their highly-anticipated song “Pain 1993.”

For months, fans have been begging Playboi Carti to release his “Pain 1993” collaboration with Drake and, finally, it has arrived.

Surprisingly enough though, it appears as though Drake got tired of waiting and swiped it from under the Atlanta rapper’s nose.

Announcing late last night that he would be impacting the airwaves with a brand new mixtape called the Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake included “Pain 1993” on the body of work, much to the amusement of Playboi Carti fans around the world.

Until its official release, fans assumed that it would be part of Carti’s album Whole Lotta Red. The track had been floating around the internet for a minute but everybody wanted to hear the finalized version. Thankfully, the wait is over.

Combining their styles on this one, Drake brings his usual effortless delivery while Playboi Carti introduces his baby-voiced madness to a wider array of hip-hop and pop fans.

This will surely be one of the songs that people gravitate towards when giving the mixtape a first listen this morning.

Check it out below and let us know your initial thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just put a Wagon in the driveway, you know I did

When I shoot my shot it’s the Kawhi way, it’s goin’ in

Me and lil’ Sicko sittin’ sideways, breakin’ tens

Used to be an antisocial n***a, now I’m makin’ friends

