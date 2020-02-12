Dreezy Yikes Freestyle Mp3 Download Lyrics

Nicki Minaj made her return last weekend after she said she would be stepping back from the limelight for a while.

She was portrayed initially as retirement and backtracked on her claims but still lay low from the public eye. She came back with “Yikes,” a song that tells the world she’s indeed the “Queen” of this rap stuff.

Nicki chose a pretty minimalist beat that has already proven to be the next piece of development to be hit by every rapper.

After Asian Doll and Conway fell off freestyles, Dreezy got back on track with her own version. Dreezy, as predicted, flips the track in her own way and bodes the track entirely.

As expected, Dreezy flips the track in her own way and completely bodies the track. She also lends a tribute of sorts to Kobe Bryant and his daughter who got into a fatal helicopter crash. “My momma made me a bad bitch/ Daddy taught me to ball like Gianna,” she raps.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I leave the booth, I see death and corpses

Pull up, it’s a Derby race, Lambos, Porsches, and horses

Bro got a 30 under 30, I ain’t talkin’ Forbes list

Pray for my ex, I heard his new bitch rockin’ black forces (sn4orry to that man)

