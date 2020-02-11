Dru Hill What You Need Mp3 Download Lyrics

R&B has recently been the subject of some heavy criticism from artists. Ashanti shared that, in today’s music, there is something lacking in the genre, and K. Michele said outright that many of the songs she’s recently encountered are “boring.”

There are plenty of up-and-coming musicians who put their mark on R&B, so genre fans should brace for a blast from the past.

Dru Hill is back on the scene and preparing to release his upcoming album The Second Coming later this year. After 2010’s InDRUpendence Day, the legendary R&B group hasn’t released new music and fans are excited to hear what the group was up to.

They’ve been teasing their reunion album for what seems like years, and they’ve returned with a new single titled “What You Need.”

There have been a few lineup changes for Dru Hill as founding members Sisqo and Nokio have added Smokey and Black of the 1990s group Playa to replace Tao and Jazz. Check out “What You Need” and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Quality over quantity

Baby, you know your worth, you don’t need no receipts, I

I could buy, buy you everything

That Chanel gon’ catch your eye, but I know love is blind

