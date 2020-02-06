Duke Deuce Ft Lil Jon Juicy J Project Pat Crunk Aint Dead Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

Duke Deuce Ft Lil Jon Juicy J Project Pat Crunk Aint Dead Remix Mp3 Download Lyrics

Duke Deuce wrote on Instagram a few days ago: “I made it cool to do technical dances again. I made it cool to dance in unison, and I brought Crunk back the right way.”

Check out the music video for his breakout hit, “Yeh,” if you want evidence that he brought back doing professional dances in unison The symbol of quality control given a visual equally lifelong

for his track off the label’s latest compilation project, “Grab A…” If you want proof that Duke Deuce is bringing back Crunk the right way, look no further that his new smash, “Crunk Ain’t Dead”.

If you were to wonder which group would need to be assembled to revive Crunk, it should look exactly like the lineup on the remix of “Crunk Ain’t Dead.” Juicy J and Lil Jon brought explosive energy to the original and the missing piece, Project Pat, has just been added in to the equation.

Getting the artist of the song you sampled to hop on your rendition of it is a huge flex and Duke Deuce just pulled it off. “Crunk Ain’t Dead” flips Project Pat’s “If You Ain’t From My Hood”.

The ferocious and playful verse he just tagged on to the end of it has brought the anthem to the next level.

Quotable Lyrics

Jewelry, jewelry, now you ain’t cool with me

You n****s snitches, the rest you ain’t fooling me

I’m on the mulery, fuck all the foolery

Having these bands and these bitches ain’t new to me

Project Pat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...