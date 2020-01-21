Eminem Ft Anderson Paak Lock It Up Mp3 Download Lyrics

Eminem Ft Anderson Paak Lock It Up Mp3 Download Lyrics

Last Thursday evening Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By came out of nowhere.

The surprise album is packed with dope features, but Em and Anderson. Paak’s pairing is really a heaven-made match. The two artists are collaborating on “Lock It Up,” a banger produced by Dr. Dre. Dawaun Parker, Eric “Blue Tooth” Griggs, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Dem Jointz are also credited with beat assist.

Quotable Lyrics

Now those days are over, scrapin’ change in sofas

Tryna save at Kroger (Yeah)

So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for?

How ’bout that, I’m paid as Oprah

Think I may have broke the scale

‘Cause the wait is over

But wait, wait, hold up, ’cause they say I almost-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...