Emtee ft Lolli Brand New Day Mp3 Download Lyrics

Emtee ft Lolli Brand New Day Mp3 Download Lyrics

Brand New Day is Hip Hop artist Emtee’s brand new joint under his new Emtee Records imprint.

The cut features Lolli who went with a vicious verse to assist Emtee.

With Emtee slotting in an iconic anchor, the two connected to create a radio friendly album.

It’s a brandnew day tomorrow!

DOWNLOAD MP3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...