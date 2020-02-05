Famous Dex Mini Mo Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Famous Dex Mini Mo Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Famous Dex may not have just dropped a new project but you’ve had to thank him for his work ethic.

He seems to be consistently putting in the studio work and releasing new music just as quickly, most of the time with a visual accompaniment. Sadly, many of these songs don’t end up streaming platforms, but Dex has definitely released enough music to make up those ventures and more.

Over the weekend, he unleashed his latest single, “Mini Mo.” The title of the song is based on the nursery rhyme but Dex adds his own twist to it. Fueled with references to his recreational drug habits, he delivers a trippy single that only he can pull off.

Check the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ridin’ round sippin’ Wok now

Drivin’ downtown with the top down

I got the money, I’m up now

And I came with my clown

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...