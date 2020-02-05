Fast and Furious 9 Movie Download Video

Fast & Furious 9 trailer: The ninth installment in the hit series, the Fast Saga, has arrived.

The nearly four-minute clip featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren are soundtracked by Kids See Ghost’s “Feel the Love”

The adrenaline-fueled film continues the legacy of the Fast franchise with more high-speed chases, explosions, and daring stunts.

Cardi B, who previously made her acting debut in last year’s Hustlers, also stars in the movie, but does not appear in the trailer. “I feel like I’m in a war zone,” said Cardi about her experience on set, while Vin promised, “You are gonna love her character in Fast 9.”

The trailer premiered at a star-studded event in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, which featured performances from Cardi, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, and Ozuna.

Fast & Furious 9 is the sequel to 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. It arrives in theaters on May 22.

