French Montana Ft Tory Lanez Cold Mp3 Download Lyrics

French Montana & Tory Lanez have linked up for a catchy bop following their Instagram Live Battle.

They may have battled each other on Instagram in a song-for-song showdown, but French Montana and Tory Lanez have returned to prove that there’s no bad blood between the two.

The artists have been having quite a time during this COVID-19 quarantine. Tory has turned his impromptu Quarantine Radio on IG into a lucrative deal, and French Montana has continued to jet-set while enjoying all of the luxuries his lifestyle has to offer.

French has made headlines lately for his string of internet beefs with his fellow rappers, but after laying them all to rest, he and Tory have stepped back into the scene with a new single, “Cold.”

Fans received a preview of the track on Instagram recently that included an intro from none other than Katt Williams. In the teaser, the comedian can be heard speaking about how to deal with haters, a bit of advice that many artists have leaned on.

Check out “Cold” by French Montana and Tory Lanez and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Fck me like you love me Keepin’ a stack this btch wavy

Talkin’ to me like she pay the rent, this btch crazy Slapped on my pimpin’, I’m usually like btch pay me

