G Eazy Ft Tyga Tory Lanez Still Be Friends Mp3 Download Lyrics

There’s a saying that says “there’s no such thing as bad advertising,” and it looks like G-Eazy is taking full advantage of his latest viral moment.

After a video circulated showing him cuddled up and kissing on Megan Thee Stallion, the Bay Area rapper appeared to have the time of his life in Miami during Super Bowl weekend.

He also uploaded Megan’s picture to his Instagram page which indicates that there is something going on between the two rappers even though G-Eazy was said to be Yasmin Wijnaldum’s dating model.

Megan let the internet have fun and laughed at the memes but made it clear she and G-Eazy had no sex.

On Friday (February 7), G-Eazy dropped his single “Still Be Friends” featuring Tory Lanez and Tyga—a song that questions if you can get down between the sheets and just be friends afterward.

The subtleties aren’t so subtle with this one, so listen to these three unite for a single that just coincidentally coincides with G-Eazy’s recent Houston Hottie controversy.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta girl and my girl gotta girl, too

Scarface crib, that’s my world too

My pillow recognize her perfume

Tell your man relax you’ll make it home by curfew

