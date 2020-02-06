GlokkNine Moods Mp3 Download Lyrics

9lokknine has a lot of music in his stash that he regularly releases but his legal issues seem to hold him back unfortunately. The rapper came through late in 2019 with his album Mind Of Destruction, and since then he has been dropping new music.

He has released his new single, “Moods,” earlier today as we await a new project. 9lokknine shows another side of himself the more vulnerable side, while also declaring himself the King of R&B.

Earlier this year, it was reported that 9lokknine can potentially be facing a five-year prison sentence.

The rapper was arrested a few days after New Years on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon. We’re hoping he smooths out his legal situation and comes through with a new project this year.

Quotable Lyrics

That n***a just mad, that pussy boy got hoe feelings

We got new opps, I told ’em make sure ain’t no healin’

Bodies gon’ drop and when they do, you pussies gon’ feel it

Think that I’m lyin’? You gon’ be toasted than a burnt biscuit

