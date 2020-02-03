Gorillaz Ft slowthai Momentary Bliss Mp3 Download Lyrics

The band has teamed up with British rapper Slowthai and the band Slaves to kick off their project Song Machine for “Momentary Bliss.”

The track is heavily influenced by early UK punk, a music style that had a strong effect on the sound of Slowthai before: check out “Doorman” from his latest album Nothing Good About Britain. There, the power sounds fantastic; it isn’t over-the-top or unwise.

2D raps, “You know, we could do so much better than this / Swimmin’ in pools of momentary bliss.” Song Machine is an episodic project that is set to be released over the course of the year.

Gorillaz’s next collaboration will be with Tame Impala, as the band teased on Instagram earlier this week.

Check out “Momentary Bliss” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It makes me sick to think you ain’t happy in your skin

It’s weird, a thing to think light bulb don’t blink

Just flickers to them, then it pops and withers

You’re a Turkey Twizzler, you deserve school dinners

