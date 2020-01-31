HER Sometimes Mp3 Download Lyrics

Sunday night, at the 62nd annual Grammys, H.E.R. performed her newest “Once” album, hesitating between the piano and her electric guitar to give the soul songstress yet another stirring rendition.

The RCA siren found themselves nominated for five total awards this year, including three categories in the Big Four: the Year’s Album, the Year’s Song, and the Year’s Record.

Though she did not walk away with a trophy, the singer still made valuable use of her spotlight to debut the new cut. The track arrives via production from R&B staple D-Mile, well known for his work with Lucky Daye who was also up for three awards Sunday night.

Enjoy “Sometimes” below.

Quotable Lyrics

I had a day, I had a vision

This was the day I was supposed to be living

Instead of worrying ’bout the temporary things

I hate not knowing where it’s gonna take me

