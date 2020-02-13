Hoodrich Pablo Juan Get Paid Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Get Paid Mp3 Mp4 Video Download Lyrics

The attitude of Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s hustler is something he’d brought to his rap career from the streets. He has flooded the streets with new music even after releasing music and hasn’t stopped once.

Yes, he may be one of the most successful artists who signed to Eskimo 1017 by Gucci Mane. This week, the rapper came through with a brand new single named, “Get Paid,” which is a pretty title on brand song given his rap name.

The production is muddy and bassy, while the rapper allows extravagant bars to describe the process of getting it out of the mud to achieve the current state of his career that he is in.

Check out his latest song below and sound off with your thoughts on it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad bitch like she can’t behave

Ridin’ in the car, fill it with Ks

Thought I was broke, bitch got amazed

Come to the spot, that bitch like a maze

Vintage designer get better with age

Ballin’ on n***as, I ain’t never played

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...