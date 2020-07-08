Hope Uzodinma may not last till December as Imo governor

There are very strong indications, the Senator Hope Uzodinma may not last up to December 2020, as Govenror of Imo State with the current political storm gathering around him.

Just today, the first shot was taken towards a long perceived plot to unseat the Omuma born politician.

The Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) and its 2019 governorship candidate in the state, Okere Kingdom, approached a Federal High Court to interpret the judgement of the Supreme Court against Uche Nwosu as it concerned the Imo APC 2019 Primaries.

Remember that Uche Nwosu, was disqualified based on allegations of dual candidacy. The suit by RAP, is seeking the withdrawal of the Certificate of Returns issued to Hope Uzodinma, and reinstating Emeka Ihedioha as the rightful winner of the 2019 Imo Governorship elections.

It would be recalled that Maazi had predicted such occurrence two days ago, before RAP actually made the move.

There are indications that an alliance had been formed, between the Ihedioha camp and the Okorocha camp, to unseat Hope Uzodinma, even though aides from both camps deny the claims.

The Imo State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Collins Chiji, had raised alarm of a plot to impeach him and Govenror Hope Uzodinma, and had fingered Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha in the plot.

With Hope Uzodinma already created some powerful enemies within his party, such as Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the battle ahead may be one he may not get over as strong political forces align against him.

Ihedioha seems the most favoured in the plot to unseat Hope Uzodinma. If the court should withdraw the Certificate of Returns from Hope Uzodinma, Ihedioha, being the second runner up, returns to Douglas House as Govenror. There would not be any challenge from Uche Nwosu who is already disqualified, and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, whose eyes are now set on the Okigwe Senate, would most likely not contest the outcome.

Hope Uzodinma became governor through the Supreme Court, following efforts by the duo of Rochas Okorocha and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Since his emergence, Hope Uzodinma had intensified probes against Rochas Okorocha, forcing the former governor to drag him to court to stop the probes. Uzodinma had also made it known, that he has no intentions of allowing Araraume return to the Senate, and is supposedly backing Chidinma Uwajumogu for the seat.

These moves have created a very tense situation within the party in the state. The party is divided into two factions, with Hope Uzodinma backing the Nlemigbo faction, and Rochas Okorocha backing the Daniel Nwafor faction.

With the sack of the former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, Okorocha seems to have gained upper hand in the state, as Uzodinma has supposedly lost his political backbone in the party.

With the suit against him and other factors that seem to arise daily against Gov Hope Uzodinma, there is a high chance that he may not be Imo governorby 2020 Christmas.

SOURCE ImoSpic

