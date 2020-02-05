Ice Billion Berg Ft Denzel Curry Monster In My Mirror Mp3 Download Lyrics

Over the years Ice Billion Berg’s have kept his foot on the pedal. This past week the rapper came through with the fifth installment of the series Strictly For The Streets.

The rapper based in Miami has hired a number of artists to assist him in the project including the prodigal son of Carol City, Denzel Curry. The two have linked up on “Monsters In My Head” album.

The two rappers swap verses as they reveal a more vulnerable side, detailing the struggles they’ve faced in their lives and how they’ve coped and prospered through the face of adversity.

Ice Billion Berg and Denzel Curry have previously collaborated in recent times. Curry linked up with the fellow Miami native on the Zuu highlight, “CAROLMART.”

Peep their new collaboration below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Fours in the air, threes in the air

Might kill a rat and throw cheese everywhere

Kingdom Hearts, got keys everywhere

Or your better give it up or bleed everywhere

