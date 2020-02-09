Jacob Latimore Real Love Mp3 Download Lyrics

The crooner is continuing the push towards his next performance and his latest single “Real Love” has been released. The new offering comes along on the heels of Calboy and Mulatto collaborations.

This time around, Latimore rides solo as he addresses his lady in question directly over the backdrop of a love-laced trap: “Baby you got what you came here for / she tells me she doesn’t need more.”

The new project he’s been busy cooking will act as a follow-up to the 2019 Connection 2 album. So far, there’s no news about the release date but so far, enjoy “Real Love.”

Quotable Lyrics

Sit that booty on a night stand

What you talkin’ bout I know you like that

And I’m a tell you when it’s over

Oh yea you know she a soldier

