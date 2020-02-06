Jay Critch Spooky Mp3 Download Lyrics

Brooklyn is having an absolute moment in between Pop Smoke, Fivio International, and other rising stars.

The city’s revival of drill rap was exciting, offering a different side of the melodic magic that left the Queens and Bronx boroughs. Yet how dare we forget Jay Critch? One of the most popular signs is The Rich The Kid and hard-hitting forces in Brooklyn, consistently bringing the heat with each drop.

With the accelerated boost that Axl Beats is enjoying, earning placement on a few key singles and projects, Jay Critch tries his hand at delivering a new hit for the streets of his ‘hood.

Unleashing “Spooky” via his personal SoundCloud page, Jay Critch is officially back and it looks like he won’t be letting up anytime soon. The Hood Favorite declares that the “flood is here” in his description of the song, previewing some hard output to follow up this one.

What are you looking for from Jay Critch this year?

Eyes get wide like Get Out 👁👁 — Jay Critch (@jaycritch) February 5, 2020

Quotable Lyrics:

He turn his back on gang for a little small change, that boy is a sellout

I go on private planes, go right to the stage and the shows all sell out

Life is a movie, still in this shit with my brothers and we never fell out

Pull up it’s spooky, them bitches eyes get wide like Get Out

