Jay Worthy Ft Boogie Bellin Mp3 Download Lyrics

Jay Worthy Ft Boogie Bellin Mp3 Download Lyrics

Following the Kamaiyah-assisted single “Bullshit” that we were handled a few weeks ago, Jay Worthy offers another track of his forthcoming Two4One project called “Bellin,” which brings us production from Jake One and Boogie’s featured verse.

Synth-heavy and carrying bass enough to make your ears rock fast, “Bellin” is a sonic treat for anyone who likes to catch a vibe with a side of introspective lyricism.

Much like a lot of Jay Worthy’s material, the Compton inspo is heavily felt from all levels — G-Funk is worked into the production side, plus you can just hear it through the cadence in his bars. Overall, this is yet another example of why we need to hear the full album, ASAP!

Listen to “Bellin” by Jay Worthy, Boogie and Jake One below, and we’ll continue to keep you all updated on when he’ll drop Two4One:

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m in your function, though I’m coming with, like, 10 homies

I got in something with my woman ’cause her friends on me

I’m in a house that’s full of doubts so I don’t get lonely

To whom I pray to when the clouds come get a grip, hold me

The camp side, the West live where all the kids know me

These hand signs for mankind, I feel like Mick Foley

Shout out to Jordan, I was young, I had his kicks on me

But f*ck a mic; I was tryna be my big homie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...