Jessie Reyez Ft A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie JID Far Away 2 Mp3 Download Lyrics

Actress Jessie Reyez dropped the deluxe version of her album “Before Love Came to Kill Us” which included “Far Away II” ft. J.I.D & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Wasting no time in delivering an updated version of her latest album, Jessie Reyez has dropped off the deluxe edition of her recently released Before Love Came To Kill Us.

The Canadian singer-songwriter returned within days of her latest release, a la Lil Uzi Vert and The Weeknd, with a few additional songs to spice things up. Jessie first shared her “Far Away” single last year, along with its controversial music video that showed lovers who were separated by I.C.E.

Now, she’s back with a remix to the track, “Far Away II,” with vocals from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Dreamville’s J.I.D. The three artists make for an interesting mix on the smooth R&B-pop jam as each brings a style all their own.

Give “Far Away II” a few spins and let us know what you think of c collaborating together.

Quotable Lyrics

Hand on the Bible (Lord have mercy)

I think you’re the love of my life (Yeah)

Maybe ’cause you hop on a flight to find me

I feel like I need you tonight beside me (Yeah)

You’re still a world away

And you’re still waitin’ for your papers

Been feelin’ like the government wants us to break up

IPhone XXX, FaceTime saves us (Yeah)

